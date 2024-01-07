Spartan Society awards $1K scholarships and float rides to five students

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Spartan Society, comprised of the Knights of Sparta and the female Mystical Order of the Phoenix krewes, awarded $1,000 scholarships and Carnival parade rides to five college-bound high school seniors on Sunday (Jan. 7).

The winners included Nalah Barbarin and Ashton Taverna of Slidell High School, Haven Haynes (East Jefferson High), Akira Sims (Frederick A. Douglass High) and Elijah Strain (University View Academy).

“These young people are our future,” Knights of Sparta spokesman Kenneth Beck said. “Be it in a courtroom, a hospital, a lab or a theatre, I am confident that they will make us proud.”

In addition to the scholarship money, the winners received a krewe costume and helmet or headpiece to wear on a special float in their honor when the Spartan Society parade rolls Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. on the Uptown New Orleans route.

Mystical Order of the Phoenix chair Gigi Saak said, “We are extremely proud of our ‘Torchbearers of Tomorrow’ and our ‘Flames of the Future’ for making such an impact in the lives of others and we are thrilled to be able to help them as they pursue their dreams.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.