BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Spartan Society awards $1K scholarships and float rides to six students

From left, Mystical Order of the Phoenix chairman Gigi Saak with scholarship winners Nalah...
From left, Mystical Order of the Phoenix chairman Gigi Saak with scholarship winners Nalah Barbarin (Slidell High) and Haven Haynes (East Jefferson High), Phoenix IV Carmelitta Favorite, scholarship winners Akira Sims (Frederick A. Douglass High) and Ashton Taverna (Slidell High); Dr. Scott Taranto, King LXXI of Sparta; and Knights of Sparta/Spartan Society spokesman Kenneth Beck.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Spartan Society, comprised of the Knights of Sparta and the female Mystical Order of the Phoenix krewes, awarded $1,000 scholarships and Carnival parade rides to six college-bound high school seniors on Sunday (Jan. 7).

The winners included Nalah Barbarin and Ashton Taverna of Slidell High School, Haven Haynes (East Jefferson High), Akira Sims (Frederick A. Douglass High) and Elijah Strain (University View Academy).

“These young people are our future,” Knights of Sparta spokesman Kenneth Beck said. “Be it in a courtroom, a hospital, a lab or a theatre, I am confident that they will make us proud.”

In addition to the scholarship money, the winners received a krewe costume and helmet or headpiece to wear on a special float in their honor when the Spartan Society parade rolls Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. on the Uptown New Orleans route.

Mystical Order of the Phoenix chair Gigi Saak said, “We are extremely proud of our ‘Torchbearers of Tomorrow’ and our ‘Flames of the Future’ for making such an impact in the lives of others and we are thrilled to be able to help them as they pursue their dreams.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast
2020 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2024 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Dong Phuong won’t offer walk-up king cake sales this Carnival due to pandemic
Dong Phuong king cakes available for online preorders
‘Unintended target’ killed by stray bullet after woman tracks down stolen car in Westwego
‘Unintended target’ killed by stray bullet after woman tracks down stolen car in Westwego
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

New Orleans mayor, others kick off 2024 Carnival season with yearly Kings Day celebration
New Orleans mayor, others kick off 2024 Carnival season with yearly Kings Day celebration
Krewe members and revelers convened Saturday (Jan. 6) at New Orleans' Mardi Gras World for...
New Orleans mayor, others kick off 2024 Carnival season with yearly Kings Day celebration
Joe's Cafe sells friend donut king cakes only at its Belle Chasse Highway and Lapalco...
Deep fried king cake? Take a behind the scenes look at Joe’s Cafe
Early rise for King Cake fans on Epiphany Eve amid Mardi Gras
Early rise for King Cake fans on Epiphany Eve amid Mardi Gras