Two people killed Saturday night in separate Central City shootings, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed Saturday night (Jan. 6) in separate shootings in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said a woman was found dead around 6:13 p.m. after being shot multiple times in the 2700 block of Washington Avenue.

The victim, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

About four hours later, at 10:22 p.m., police said a man was found dead about a mile away from where the woman was slain.

This victim, whose name and age also have been withheld, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being taken for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds sustained at Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Liberty Street, police said.

The two victims became the city’s fourth and fifth homicide victims of 2024. NOPD has not said whether there is a connection between the fatal shootings, nor provided any suspect descriptions or possible motive information.

Police urge anyone with information on the fatal shootings to contact homicide section detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

