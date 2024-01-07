Who is Jeff Landry, Louisiana’s 57th Governor?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On October 14, 2023, Jeff Martin Landry defied political pundits and won the race for governor outright, besting 14 other candidates.

”Tonight’s election, and make no mistake about it, it was historic,” said Landry to his supporters.

A win without a runoff that flipped Louisiana’s governor’s office to red from blue. For the past eight years, Democrat John Bel Edwards held the governorship.

Landry, who backed former President Donald Trump in his bid to become governor, was born and raised in St. Martinville, a small town an hour away from Baton Rouge, where Landry will occupy the governor’s mansion.

For more than 20 years, Landry has been married to the former Sharon LeBlanc, and they have a son. Their home base is Acadiana.

Brought up in a middle-class family, Landry is one of four children. His mother was a school teacher, and his father was an architect. Raised Roman Catholic, Landry says his parents taught them about faith.

Landry, 53, grew up during the oil bust of the 1980s.

Landry says he went to work in the sugar cane fields right after high school and joined the Louisiana Army National Guard while still a high schooler.

And was in the military during Operation Desert Storm.

Once back in Louisiana, Landry attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and worked in law enforcement while in college. After graduating from college started an oil and gas environmental service company.

In 2004, Landry earned a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans. Six years later in 2010, Landry was elected to Congress and represented Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District from 2011 to January 2013.

In late 2015, Landry was elected Louisiana attorney general and won reelection in 2019.

A staunch conservative, Landry defended in court and supports Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban and as attorney general he did not shy away from challenging democratic policies in court.

In 2018, Landry joined other Republican attorneys general in a case that challenged the constitutionality of the federal Affordable Care Act.

In June of 2023, he filed suit against FEMA over Risk Rating 2.0, which has resulted in rising flood insurance premiums for many homeowners.

“In fact, I would submit that the Risk Rating 2.0 flood insurance policy has now become a natural disaster of its own,” said Landry at a press conference announcing the lawsuit.

On the day he officially qualified for the governor’s race and throughout the campaign talked about crime.

“Why do we have a crime problem? Cause many of y’all have reported this. We have three cities in a state of 4 and a half million people which is half the size of the Dallas-Fort Worth area that are in the top 10 most dangerous cities in the country,” he said at the secretary of state’s office.

And after winning the race, he created a transition committee to focus entirely on the city of New Orleans, a Democratic stronghold.

“We want the city of New Orleans to operate like the city of Charleston, or the city of Nashville or some of the other great Southern cities around the country and we know that it can but it’s got a lot of problems and we know that one of them is crime,” said Landry about his decision.

And in a show of bipartisan collaboration, Landry recently stood with New Orleans Democratic District Attorney Jason Williams and announced that the attorney general’s office under Liz Murrill, who served under him when he was A.G. will prosecute more criminal cases that emanate from State Police investigations.

“This new partnership will assist in restoring the rule of law to this city and provide victims the justice they deserve,” said Landry.

Landry takes over when the state is flush with cash. According to the Division of Administration, he assumes the governorship as state government has a $325 million surplus. When Edwards began governor the state had a fiscal crisis and deficits in the billions. Edwards says the state also has $3 billion in reserve accounts.

Landry will also work with a friendly legislature. Both chambers have Republican supermajorities.

But voters will look to him to make good on his promise to enhance the crime fight, so he plans to call a special session early this year focused on crime. And he assumes power as the property insurance crisis persists.Also, with little time to spare Landry will need to call lawmakers into another special session to redraw a map of Louisiana’s congressional districts because a federal judge ruled the current map dilutes black voting strength in the state.

Edwards and other Democrats and voting rights advocates maintain that Louisiana’s population demands a second black majority district.

