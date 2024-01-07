Woman killed in Central City Saturday evening, police say
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds this evening in the 2700 block of Washington Avenue, police say.
Responding to a 6:13 p.m. call, officers discovered the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The NOPD urges anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers.
