Woman killed in Central City Saturday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds this evening in the 2700 block of Washington Avenue, police say.

Responding to a 6:13 p.m. call, officers discovered the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD urges anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers.

