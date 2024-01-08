BBB Accredited Business
5 workers burned at Gramercy plant Sunday afternoon

Multiple workers were injured in an incident at the Atalco alumina plant in Gramercy Sunday...
Multiple workers were injured in an incident at the Atalco alumina plant in Gramercy Sunday afternoon.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple workers were hurt in an incident at the Atalco alumina plant in Gramercy on Sunday afternoon.

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) said the incident happened around 3:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, and lasted about two minutes. Plant workers were changing a valve that was under pressure when they were burned by a high pH caustic solution. The amount of solution released is still being investigated.

Five people were taken to a hospital with burns, with as many as three having to be airlifted. One of the patients was airlifted to the burn center at Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge, hospital spokesperson Meghan Parrish said. That helicopter touched down at the hospital at 5:21 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7.

The incident happened at a small worksite in the plant. The caustic solution was released to concrete and will not have any offsite impacts, according to OHSEP.

The incident remains under investigation by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ).

The Atalco facility, located on 3,300 acres in St. James Parish, processes bauxite into alumina, the facility’s website says.

The facility is principally owned by the Atlantic Alumina Company, according to the facility’s website.

