Bills and Cowboys heavy favorites on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fourteen teams, one goal, a Super Bowl title. Starting this weekend, those 14 teams will be dwindled down to eight.

The 1-seeds have the week off, Ravens and 49ers, but the rest are participating in Wild Card Weekend.

Two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday. There’s only two teams installed as over a touchdown favorite, the Bills and Cowboys.

Here’s the full schedule with lines for the slate of playoff games:

SATURDAY

Browns (-2.5) at Texans

Dolphins at Chiefs (-3.5)

SUNDAY

Steelers at Bills (-9.5)

Packers at Cowboys (-7.5)

Rams at Lions (-3.5)

MONDAY

Eagles (-2.5) at Buccaneers

