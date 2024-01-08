BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Severe weather and flood through through the overnight hours

Bruce: Severe weather and flood threat now through the overnight hours
Bruce: Severe weather and flood threat now through the overnight hours(maxuser | FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Showers and storms moving into the area through this afternoon and evening as plenty of warm, moist air moves in on gusty winds. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph will continue to build across the region with higher gusts in the 35 to 45 mph range and storm gusts up to 65 mph plus prompt a wind advisory and Gale Warning off shore.

Isolated storms in the warm sector present the largest severe and tornado threat where we could see rotating storms developing into the late afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast under a level 3 of 5 risk for Severe Weather.

The area is also hatched for a higher risk of strong tornadoes.

Know where the safe place in your home is typically the lowest level, with the most walls between you and the outside.

If there is a warning for your area immediately head to your safe place. You can monitor warnings and forecast through the Fox 8 Weather app on mobile devices.

The wind, rain and hail threat will continue into the late night hours. Conditions improve early Tuesday morning, with windy, but cooler conditions on tap into the rest of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast
Stream news and weather 24/7
2020 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2024 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Dong Phuong won’t offer walk-up king cake sales this Carnival due to pandemic
Dong Phuong king cakes available for online preorders
‘Unintended target’ killed by stray bullet after woman tracks down stolen car in Westwego
‘Unintended target’ killed by stray bullet after woman tracks down stolen car in Westwego

Latest News

Today's Severe Weather Day
Southeast Louisiana braces for severe weather Monday afternoon into overnight hours
The Storm Prediction Center highlights all of our area under a level 3 of 5 risk for severe...
Nicondra: First Alert Day for strong to severe storms through overnight
Today's Severe Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms and heavy rains likely today into tonight
Morning weather update for Monday, Jan. 8 at 5 a.m.