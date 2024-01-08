Dilapidated building under construction collapses in Treme during round of strong storms
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A round of strong storms passed through southeast Louisiana and New Orleans on Monday (Jan. 8).
Around 4 p.m. a dilapidated building collapsed in the Treme neighborhood.
The building, which was once a bar room at the intersection of St. Philip and N. Derbigny Streets, was reportedly undergoing renovations.
The building damaged nearby fences and was completely destroyed.
