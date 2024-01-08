Dilapidated building under construction collapses in Treme during round of strong storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A round of strong storms passed through southeast Louisiana and New Orleans on Monday (Jan. 8).

Around 4 p.m. a dilapidated building collapsed in the Treme neighborhood.

The building, which was once a bar room at the intersection of St. Philip and N. Derbigny Streets, was reportedly undergoing renovations.

A dilapidated building in the Treme that neighbors say was being renovated collapsed on Mon., Jan. 8 as a strong storm system pushed through southeast Louisiana. (WVUE)

The building damaged nearby fences and was completely destroyed.

