Dispute between Alabama men ends in fatal shooting at Houma sports bar, police say

Christopher Boutwell (left) is accused of fatally shooting Marvin Reed (right) during a...
Christopher Boutwell (left) is accused of fatally shooting Marvin Reed (right) during a physical altercation at the Thirsty Thirty Sports Bar in Houma on Sat., Jan. 6.(HPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 39-year-old Alabama man is dead after a physical altercation at a sports bar in Houma escalated to a deadly shooting.

According to the Houma Police Department, the shooting happened at the Thirsty Thirty Sports Bar in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Sat., Jan. 6.

Chief Travis Theriot says a physical altercation broke out between the victim, Marvin Reed, of Carondolet, Alabama, and the suspect, 39-year-old Christopher Boutwell, of Theodore, Alabama.

Christopher Boutwell, 39, was booked into jail on one count of second degree murder.
Christopher Boutwell, 39, was booked into jail on one count of second degree murder.(HPD)

At some point during the dispute, Boutwell retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fatally shot Reed, according to police. Reed was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Boutwell reportedly fled the scene but was apprehended by patrolling units.

Christopher Boutwell, 39, was booked into jail on one count of second degree murder.
Christopher Boutwell, 39, was booked into jail on one count of second degree murder.(HPD)

Boutwell was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.

Chief Theriot says the investigation is ongoing and more details may be released at a later time.

