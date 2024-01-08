BBB Accredited Business
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms and heavy rains likely today into tonight

The severe weather risk includes tornadoes, wind and flooding rains
Today's Severe Weather Day
Today's Severe Weather Day(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A severe weather and heavy rain event is likely later today into tonight which is why the FOX 8 Weather Team has declared today a First Alert Weather Day.

Through the morning hours on your Monday not much weather is anticipated but quickly as we approach the lunch hour rain will begin to increase across the area. A warm front will be lifting out of the Gulf this afternoon leading to a rapid increase in storm intensity. As storms increase, the severe weather and flooding risk are going to become more enhanced. It’s not until overnight tonight that the front crosses the area bringing an end to the severe risk.

Due to the threat for heavy rains, a Flood Watch is up for the entire region. I’m expecting a widespread swath of 2 to 4 inches but some isolated spots are likely to get around 6″ where those heavier bands set up. In addition to the severe and flood threats, strong winds with this dynamic storm are likely. A High Wind Warning is in effect in some locations for winds gusts upwards of 50 to 60 mph. Those winds will be outside of actual storms.

So, what do you need to do today and tonight? Stay weather aware from the middle of the afternoon through about 2-3 in the morning on Tuesday. Have a way to receive warnings and have that action plan ready in case a tornado warning is issued for your location. Monitor FOX 8 and have the FOX 8 Weather App downloaded on your phone.

The weather will improve dramatically by Tuesday morning and sunshine will quickly return for the middle of the work week. It will be colder though.

