Football, Fútbol, Food: One last time for Harbaugh at Michigan

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh holds the winner's trophy next to quarterback J.J. McCarthy...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh holds the winner's trophy next to quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) after a win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of Football, Fútbol, Food: This will be Jim Harbaugh’s last game in charge of Michigan, Girona is taking the top league in Spain by surprise, and my king cake rankings.

FOOTBALL

On Monday night you’ll see Jim Harbaugh for the last time as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

It doesn’t matter if they win or lose against Washington, he’s gone.

Harbaugh has been banned from the sidelines two separate times this season. Fist time for recruiting violations, the second for the sign stealing fiasco.

He’s done with this. The Michigan man is headed back to the NFL. He can steal all the signs he wants there.

He missed out on Super Bowl win right here in New Orleans with the 49ers. His brother’s Baltimore Ravens beat them.

The former NFL quarterback wants that Lombardi Trophy. He flirted with the Vikings and Broncos before, I think he can get that head job with the Los Angeles Chargers this time around.

FÚTBOL

Scanning the top of the La Liga (Spain’s top division of soccer) standing you see the usual suspects: Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid. But check a little closer, in second place it’s, Girona.

The club was formed in 1930, but this is just Girona’s fourth season in the Spanish top division. Right before the turn of the century, they played a contest in front of only 200 fans.

Now, they’ve beaten Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, and sit tied atop the standings with Real Madrid (second because of head-to-head loss to Real).

Will they win the league, probably not. Could they play in the Champions League (top-4 finish in La Liga), yes indeed.

Quite a run for a squad that doesn’t possess a winning culture, well, until maybe now.

FOOD

Listen, I’ve eaten WAYYYY TOO MANY pieces of king cake since twelfth night this past Saturday. Everyone has their favorites, and I no doubt have mine.

Here’s my favorite three in no order: Randazzo’s, Dong Phuong, and Antoine’s.

Randazzo’s in Metairie sells out quickly. Antoine’s is a few blocks away, give it a try.

Dong Phuong king cakes are sold around the city, so no problem grabbing one of those. Dong Phuong out of the oven is EPIC.

