Landry sworn in as Louisiana governor; officially assumes office on Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As daylight gave way to night at the state capitol building, Jeffrey Martin Landry was sworn in as Louisiana’s 57th governor. He is the first Republican to be elected governor in the state in eight years.

During his inauguration speech, Landry promised to attack crime and make life better for Louisianans in various ways.

“It is fitting and appropriate that we stand today before this capitol having the sun set on the past where a new Louisiana will dawn,” said Landry.

His inauguration was initially planned for Monday (Jan. 8), but it was moved up to Sunday because of concerns about possible extreme weather on Monday. He will officially assume office at noon on Monday.

Landry, a staunch conservative, takes office as the state is in good financial shape, and he will work with a friendly legislature. Republicans have a supermajority.

Sen. Cameron Henry is the incoming state senate president. “Jeff has an endless amount of energy and an enormous amount of support, so we’re going to tackle everything head-on very quickly,” said Henry.

Henry and Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, think Landry will work with Democrats.

“Absolutely, you know party politics has its place but not that often really inside the capitol, right?And we’ve been able to work very well, I have and I’m going to make sure he does with both sides of the aisle to move Louisiana forward,” said Henry.

Talbot says the legislature has serious business to attend to.

“We got to tackle insurance, issues, we got to tackle crime issues . We got to tackle our outmigration issues,” he said.

Landry had a message for legislators during his inaugural address.

“To the legislature, I ask you to help me help you and together help them for failure in this state is not an option anymore,” he said.

And at a time when school curriculum is fueling debate around the country Landry said what is taught in Louisiana schools should be in line with the state’s residents values.

“Our people seek government that reflects their values, they demand that our children be afforded an education that reflects those wholesome principles not an indoctrination behind their mother’s back,” he said.

And he says under his administration Louisiana will be tough on crime and criminals. “Those victims speak out for justice, and it is our duty to act so that others are spared that burden of pain,” said Landry.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto was in attendance at the ceremony. Landry tapped him to serve on his transition panel that focused solely on the city of New Orleans, a Democratic stronghold.

“New Orleans is still the base of our state of Louisiana, we need New Orleans to survive, in order to make sure that the state of Louisiana survives?” said Lopinto. “We certainly have good people in place in the city of New Orleans, we have good people in place in the state, what can we do better, right?”

Former state lawmaker Austin Badon, a Democrat is in Landry’s administration.

“I’m the assistant commissioner for the Department of Motor Vehicles and you know I met with Jeff probably back in late March or April of 2023. He asked me two questions, he said, how’s New Orleans and specifically , he sold me on this one, he said how’s New Orleans East and he had some familiarity with it and he told me what he wanted to do,” said Badon.

On Monday, the new legislature will be sworn in and lawmakers know they will soon face two special sessions, one on crime and the other on redistricting. [

