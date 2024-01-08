Multiple workers burned at Gramercy plant Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple workers were burned in an incident at the Atalco alumina plant in Gramercy on Sunday afternoon.

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) said the incident happened at the Atalco plant, a holding of Atlantic Alumina, around 3:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, and lasted about two minutes.

In a statement released Monday, Jan. 8, Atlantic Alumina officials said workers were performing routine maintenance when they were burned by “an unexpected released of heated process mix.” OHSEP officials said the material released was a high pH caustic solution, which causes serious chemical burns when contacted.

Initial OHSEP reports said five people were burned, but Atlantic Alumina said Monday that four people were directly contacted and burned by the release. As many as three of the workers had to be airlifted, according to OHSEP.

One of the patients was airlifted to the burn center at Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge, hospital spokesperson Meghan Parrish said. That helicopter touched down at the hospital at 5:21 p.m. Sunday.

The affected employees were taken to hospitals and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the alumina company said.

Atlantic Alumina said the incident did not create any environmental issues and poses no threat to the community or other employees at this time.

Read the full statement from Atlantic Alumina below:

January 8, 2024, Gramercy, Louisiana: On the afternoon of Sunday January 7, 2024 an incident occurred at the Atalco Gramercy refinery while performing routine maintenance related activities. The incident involved an unexpected release of heated process mix resulting in four Atalco employees being directly contacted by the material. The employees were promptly brought to safety showers and provided initial care and treatment from first responders before being taken to area hospitals for more advanced medical care and treatment of serious though non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the four employees have since been treated and released.

The incident created no environmental issues, posed no risk to the community, and poses no further risk to employees.

Prompt contact was made with local authorities and first responders who we are grateful further assisted in the care and treatment of our injured co-workers. We have and will continue to work closely with all applicable authorities and regulators as we fully investigate the incident and work diligently to help ensure that such events do not happen again.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our injured co-workers and their families, as well as immediate co-workers and the extended Atalco family.

About Atlantic Alumina: Atlantic Alumina’s holdings include its ATALCO Gramercy Operations, located in Gramercy, Louisiana, which produces smelter grade alumina for the production of aluminum and chemical grade aluminas for non-metallurgical applications, and Discovery Bauxite, located in St. Ann, Jamaica, which mines and ships bauxite globally for metallurgical and non-metallurgical applications through its partnership with Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited. Atlantic Alumina is principally owned by Concord Resources Limited.

The Atalco facility, located on 3,300 acres in St. James Parish, processes bauxite into alumina, the facility’s website says.

