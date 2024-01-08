BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans area schools announce early dismissals due to severe weather

(live 5)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Multiple schools in the New Orleans area are dismissing early on Monday, January 8, due to an approaching severe weather front.

St. Charles Parish Public Schools will release students and staff early in a tiered schedule, with the first dismissal at 11 a.m. All after-school activities for Jan. 8 are canceled.

Concordia Lutheran School in Marrero, Louisiana, has canceled all classes on Monday due to the weather.

Crescent City Christian School in Metairie will close at 12 noon on Jan. 8.

Audubon Schools have planned an early dismissal, with the Live Oak Campus releasing at 12:30 p.m. and the Broadway and Gentilly campuses at 1 p.m.

Robert Russa Moton Charter School will dismiss early at 11:30 a.m. to ensure safety before the weather worsens.

In St. Bernard Parish, Chalmette High School, Rowley Alternative, and Smith Elementary will start dismissal at noon, followed by the middle schools and other elementary schools. After-school activities are canceled.

InspireNOLA Charter Schools will dismiss high schools (Edna Karr, McDonogh 35, and Eleanor McMain) at 11:30 a.m. and elementary schools (Alice M. Harte, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Andrew H. Wilson, and Pierre A. Capdau S.T.E.A.M.) at 1 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled.

Parents and students are urged to stay informed and prioritize safety. Schools are coordinating with weather services and emergency preparedness officials to ensure community well-being.

