Nicondra: First Alert Day for strong to severe storms through overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Showers and storms pick up through the afternoon as plenty of warm, moist air moves in on gusty winds. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph will continue to build across the region with higher gusts in the 35 to 45 mph range and storm gusts up to 65 mph plus prompt a wind advisory and Gale Warning off shore. Isolated storms in the warm sector present the largest severe and tornado threat where we could see rotating storms developing into the late afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast under a level 3 of 5 risk for Severe Weather. The area is also hatched for a higher risk of strong tornadoes. Know where the safe place in your home is typically the lowest level, with the most walls between you and the outside. If there is a warning for your area immediately head to your safe place. You can monitor warnings and forecast through the Fox 8 Weather app on mobile devices. The wind, rain and hail threat will continue into the late night hours. Conditions improve early Tuesday morning, with windy, but cooler conditions on tap into the rest of the week.

