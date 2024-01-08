Return of Sean Payton to New Orleans highlights Saints 2024 schedule
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -With the Saints 2023 season in the rear-view mirror, the focus swings to what’s next in 2024.
Free agency and the draft are unknown for the Black and Gold, but their 2024 opponents are already locked in.
The biggest headliner on the 2024 campaign, the return of former Saints coach, Sean Payton, to New Orleans.
Payton directed the Saints to a Super Bowl victory in 2009. In 15 seasons with New Orleans, Payton accumulated a 152-89 mark. The Who-Dats made the playoffs nine times under his watch.
Payton finished 8-9 in his first season with the Denver Broncos.
The Saints will be matched up with the NFC East and AFC West in 2024 scheduling. Here’s the full schedule:
HOME
Denver Broncos
Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Rams
Cleveland Browns
Las Vegas Raiders
Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AWAY
Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
