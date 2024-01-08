BBB Accredited Business
Return of Sean Payton to New Orleans highlights Saints 2024 schedule

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -With the Saints 2023 season in the rear-view mirror, the focus swings to what’s next in 2024.

Free agency and the draft are unknown for the Black and Gold, but their 2024 opponents are already locked in.

The biggest headliner on the 2024 campaign, the return of former Saints coach, Sean Payton, to New Orleans.

Payton directed the Saints to a Super Bowl victory in 2009. In 15 seasons with New Orleans, Payton accumulated a 152-89 mark. The Who-Dats made the playoffs nine times under his watch.

Payton finished 8-9 in his first season with the Denver Broncos.

The Saints will be matched up with the NFC East and AFC West in 2024 scheduling. Here’s the full schedule:

HOME

Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams

Cleveland Browns

Las Vegas Raiders

Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AWAY

Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

