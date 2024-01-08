Southeast Louisiana braces for severe weather Monday afternoon into overnight hours
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southeast Louisiana is on alert as a strong storm system approaches, bringing with it the potential for severe weather.
Sustained winds of 15-25 mph, gusting up to 45 mph, and storm gusts exceeding 65 mph have prompted a wind advisory and Gale Warning offshore.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region, including the Mississippi Gulf Coast, under a level 3 of 5 risk for Severe Weather, with a higher risk of strong tornadoes possible.
Residents are urged to know their safe place, typically the lowest level of your home with the most walls between you and the outside.
A Flood Watch is in effect, as 2-4 inches of rainfall, with localized higher amounts, may lead to flooding.
All severe storm hazards, including tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail, are possible.
Conditions are expected to improve early Tuesday morning, with cooler and windy weather persisting throughout the week.
