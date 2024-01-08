Southeast Louisiana braces for severe weather Monday afternoon into overnight hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southeast Louisiana is on alert as a strong storm system approaches, bringing with it the potential for severe weather.

Sustained winds of 15-25 mph, gusting up to 45 mph, and storm gusts exceeding 65 mph have prompted a wind advisory and Gale Warning offshore.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region, including the Mississippi Gulf Coast, under a level 3 of 5 risk for Severe Weather, with a higher risk of strong tornadoes possible.

Very strong wind dynamics are coming together to yield an enhanced tornado threat. SPC warns of stronger tornadoes, EF2 or greater. Remember, you develop a plan, chances are you won’t have to use that plan, but being ready to take shelter is important! #lawx pic.twitter.com/vaVErSTUSs — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) January 8, 2024

Residents are urged to know their safe place, typically the lowest level of your home with the most walls between you and the outside.

A Flood Watch is in effect, as 2-4 inches of rainfall, with localized higher amounts, may lead to flooding.

Half a foot of rain is the potential for today/ton as this system blows through. Models highlighting SE LA into South MS for that streak of 6"+. Two rounds of storms are likely, the first with the warm front late afternoon into evening then the second closer to midnight. #lawx pic.twitter.com/QyXs39JcW0 — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) January 8, 2024

All severe storm hazards, including tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail, are possible.

Conditions are expected to improve early Tuesday morning, with cooler and windy weather persisting throughout the week.

