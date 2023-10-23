NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Tchoupitoulas bar-scene staple is growing and restoring one of the Central Business District’s historic properties in the process.

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant, on the corner of Tchoupitoulas and Girod Streets, is doubling its size by expanding into the neighboring historic property.

Management says they hope to open before New Year’s Day 2024.

The new space will bring more seating for bar and dining patrons, an extended balcony, and a private event space.

Yasmin Silva, a bartender at Lucy’s, says having the space be a reflection of the city adds extra flair.

“I’ve worked in the French Quarter a long time. You can always tell a French Quarter bar when you see it,” said Silva. “They tend to be built pretty similarly to how they used to be and they tend to keep their shape over time. we could definitely always fit more people.”

Lucy’s management says the expansion will bring the historic site closer to its original design, with both halves of the property conjoined as one.

As for the zany decor inside the new addition, that is yet to be determined.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.