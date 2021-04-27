Skip to content
BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
News
Live
On-Demand
Video
COVID/Vaccine
Weather
Hurricane Center
Sports
Investigations
Español
NOLA Weekend
Search
Home
News
Locally Brewed
Crime
National
School
Zurik Investigations
Español
Video
Morning Edition
Forecast
Thursday and Friday Money Matters
COVID/Vaccine
Coronavirus
VACCINE
Coronavirus Stimulus
Investigations
ZURIK
FOX 8 Defenders
Crimetracker
Great Health Divide
Weather
Hurricane Center
Radar
The David Bernard Podcast
Sports
Saints
Pelicans
Tulane
LSU
Football Friday
Overtime Podcast
Community
Heart of Louisiana
SUBMIT: Video and Photos
NOLA Weekend
FOX 8's Golden Apple Award
Contests
GR8Neighbors
Open for Business
National Anthem
Community Calendar
About Fox 8
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Fox 8 Sales
Fox 8 Apps
Latest Newscasts
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Advertisement