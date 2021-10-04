Curaleaf Completes Acquisition of Los Sueños

Expands Colorado Outdoor Cultivation Capacity with 66 acres in 2nd Largest U.S. Cannabis Market

Acquisition Completes Curaleaf's Vertical Integration and Bolsters State's Biomass Production

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of Los Sueños Farms and its related entities ("Los Sueños"), the largest outdoor grow in Colorado.

Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, stated, "We're very excited about the closing of the Los Sueños acquisition. The vertical integration of our business in Colorado significantly strengthens Curaleaf's market presence in the second largest state cannabis market in the U.S. This deal provides Curaleaf with a high-quality, efficient, and low-cost supply of biomass to support our wholesale and retail customers in Colorado and, once interstate commerce is allowed, on a regional scale. Overall, our newly expanded cultivation capacity will allow us to better serve Colorado's $2.2 billion annual cannabis market opportunity."

Following the successful completion of the Los Sueños acquisition, Curaleaf gains three Pueblo, Colorado outdoor cannabis grow facilities covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity including land, equipment and licensed operating entities; an 1,800 plant indoor grow; and two retail cannabis dispensary locations serving adult use customers. As the largest cannabis biomass producer in the state, the Los Sueños facilities will help fuel the Company's Select brand's already market-leading presence in Colorado with a variety of best-in-class cannabis products distributed to nearly 2,000 locations across 18 states.

Bob DeGabrielle, Los Sueños founder and Colorado cannabis industry expert, will continue to oversee the Los Sueños operation and will take responsibility for Curaleaf's Colorado wholesale and retail businesses.

Joseph Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf, commented, "The Los Sueños acquisition provides important new cultivation capacity to accelerate our growth and share in the fast-growing Colorado market. By leveraging the outdoor grow expertise of the talented Los Sueños team, we will optimize our new outdoor scale and cultivation technologies to lower our total cost of delivery, with the genetics that we perfect there serving as a center of excellence for all our future U.S. outdoor cultivation capabilities."

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 109 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 5,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

