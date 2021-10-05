NATALIE JEAN Multi-Award Winning Artist Releases New Pop Single, October 4th, 2021 "I'm Done"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The multi-genre artist, Natalie Jean is excited to release her new pop single "I'm Done", which was co-produced by Kitt Wakeley.

Natalie Jean, Multi-Award Winning Artist

"I'm Done" is readily available for streaming and purchase nationwide at the iTunes Store, Amazon.com, Spotify, Google Play, and various digital online stores. More specifically, you can hear Natalie Jean's music at https://open.spotify.com/track/3z7PJXDz3X2hesFFF9Xw2M?si=XQPdxYUtQvutgUxpK3G56w&dl_branch=1

Crafting pop music for this release, Natalie comments that "The song is about knowing it is time to let certain friendships go."

Natalie Jean is an award-winning singer/songwriter performer. She has been nominated over 100 times for her music and has won numerous awards. Most recently, she won Americana Artist of The Year and Americana Song for "I Am" in the 2021 Indie Music Channel Awards. Also, she won Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting for her song "I Told You No" in the Adult Contemporary category in the Great American Song Contest. She also won 2nd place in the Rap category for her song "Ready or Not" in the 2021 Spring edition of the Indie International Song Contest. She also won a Silver Medal for her song "I Told You No" in the 2021 Global Music Awards for Female Vocalist. Currently, she has 6 nominations in the 2021 Josie Music Awards. Natalie is also a Gold Medal Winner for her song "You Don't Know Me" in the Global Music Awards. She writes and performs for many genres, which would include Jazz, R&B, Blues, Dance, Pop, Country, Americana, Inspirational, Rock, Rap, Heavy Metal, Americana, and Contemporary.

Kitt Wakeley, a 5 time Billboard charting artist and Indie Music Hall of Fame creates an electrifying amalgamation of orchestra, rock, EDM, and piano, resulting in an epic cinematic vibe that evokes a variety of emotions.

A largely self-taught musician, Kitt started on horns in his young teens, then moved to keyboards, then on to synthesizers. The discovery of synths resonated especially deeply with Kitt and started him towards what would ultimately be his calling. At 16, he had his first song on local Oklahoma radio. This success led to him writing and scoring various other regional projects. All the while, Kitt was expanding his writing voice and working with deeper orchestration.

