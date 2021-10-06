A storage Leader for eight consecutive years, Pure is also #1 in Containers in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Primary Storage

Pure Storage Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage A storage Leader for eight consecutive years, Pure is also #1 in Containers in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Primary Storage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage. This is the eighth year in a row that Gartner has named Pure a storage leader and the second year in a row Pure has been positioned highest on the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage)

"Pure started with a vision of a better storage experience built around all-flash technology and a customer first mindset. This validation from Gartner - made possible by our fantastic team, customers, and partners - reinforces that original vision and is a testament to our ability to separate from legacy storage." -- Shawn Hansen, VP and General Manager, FlashArray, Pure Storage.

Pure has been a first mover in the storage industry since its inception, pioneering the first designed-for-flash enterprise array, changing the storage ownership and management model for the first time with Evergreen, delivering the first 100% NVMe all-flash array and the first all-QLC enterprise array, and much more. Pure continues to expand and enhance its flagship FlashArray solutions to disrupt industry norms and bring customers what they need for today and tomorrow.

Several milestones have been achieved over the past year, including:

In October 2021, Pure was also named a leader in Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage and the leading vendor for container use cases in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Primary Storage.

To learn more, access the full Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage report and check out Pure's blog.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage, By Jeff Vogel, Roger W. Cox, Joseph Unsworth, Santhosh Rao. Published October 11, 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition:

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Storage