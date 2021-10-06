-- Nominated by the Connecticut business community, Loree is being honored for his lasting impact on the company's growth, culture, and community

Stanley Black & Decker CEO Jim Loree To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award From Hartford Business Journal -- Nominated by the Connecticut business community, Loree is being honored for his lasting impact on the company's growth, culture, and community

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker leaders are being honored at tonight's Hartford Business Journal's (HBJ) 2021 Lifetime Achievement and C-Suite Awards at Farmington Gardens. CEO Jim Loree will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award for his executive leadership in driving the company's growth, culture and commitment to corporate social responsibility including his focus on diversity, inclusion and equity in the workplace.

Stanley Black & Decker (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)

In addition, Chief Technology Officer at Stanley Black & Decker, Mark Maybury will be receiving the Chief Technology Officer Award for his application of advanced technologies and cultivating the company's innovation ecosystem and culture.

The annual Lifetime Achievement and C-Suite Awards are presented to business executives in Connecticut who have been successful leaders over the years within their company, their industry, and the communities they serve. Winners were first nominated by the local business community and then selected by HBJ's editorial staff. This year's class represents a diverse group of C-suite executives across the nonprofit, private investment, banking, and manufacturing sectors.

For more information about Hartford Business Journal's C-Suite and Lifetime Achievement, please visit: www.hartfordbusiness.com.

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

