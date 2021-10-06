TGS Esports Releases Full Schedule for Pinnacle, Canada's First Live Esports Event Post-Pandemic, Taking Place October 8-10 at the Vancouver Convention Centre

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS" or the "Company") (TSXV: TGS) (OTCQB: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) is excited to announce the full schedule for Pinnacle, taking place October 8-10 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The event is expected to draw over 1,000 attendees from across North America and 250,000+ online viewers.

Pinnacle will feature tournaments of popular games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Melee, Street Fighter V, Guilty Gear Strive, Tekken 7, and many more. Top pro players and commentators will be in attendance including JWong, Punk, SonicFox, Kizzie Kay, Riddles, Yipes, and Vicious, among many others.

Sponsors for Pinnacle include HyperX, Metafy, Red Bull, Memory Express, Andromeda Consultants, the Vancouver Convention Centre, ShowMax Event Services, LaSalle College Vancouver, Clearly, Durex, Wilfred Laurier University, and Keyano College.

Full schedule is available here: https://smash.gg/tournament/pinnacle-2021/details. For those that cannot attend in person Pinnacle will be shown across four unique broadcasts available for anyone to watch from anywhere for free:

Smash Bros Ultimate – https://www.twitch.tv/btssmash

Smash Bros Melee - https://www.twitch.tv/galintgaming

Fighting Games - https://www.twitch.tv/vanstreetbattle and

https://www.twitch.tv/thegamingstadium

TGS is also excited to partner with local wrestling promotion NEW to host two live wrestling shows during Pinnacle! The shows will take place Saturday night at 7pm and Sunday morning at 11am. Anyone that buys a ticket to NEW will also get full access to Pinnacle. Tickets can be purchased here: https://nationextremewrestling.com/.

"It has been a long 18 months for everybody and we are happy to be bringing live events back to the community. Pinnacle is an anchor event for TGS and the fact that it is back is something we have all been looking forward to." said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS. "We have some amazing partners supporting Pinnacle and cannot thank them enough. Hosting the first live major esports event in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic is a milestone for TGS and it wouldn't happen without their support. We look forward to seeing everyone this weekend either live in person or watching online."

