Trulieve Expands Access to Medical Cannabis with Reopening of Dispensary in North Port, Florida

Company celebrates the first reopening of a former Harvest dispensary, expanding access to medical marijuana patients in Sarasota area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), the largest multi-state operator (MSO) in the United States, today announced the reopening of a dispensary in North Port, Florida. The Sarasota-area dispensary is Trulieve's 92nd location in Florida and was formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis.

The North Port location reopens less than one week after closing for renovation and rebranding and will welcome Harvest patients with the same dedicated team and exceptional level of service when it reopens as Trulieve. On October 1st, Trulieve announced the closing of its acquisition of Harvest Health and Recreation Inc., at which time all Harvest locations in Florida were closed for rebranding to Trulieve. The Company will continue to reopen Harvest locations in Florida throughout the month of October.

Trulieve invites the community to join in celebrating the reopening of this dispensary with all-day deals and swag giveaways. All patients, from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Trulieve community, will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the North Port location on opening day.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve North Port Dispensary Reopening

WHERE: 7050 Sumter Crossing Drive, Suite 7050, North Port, Florida

WHEN: Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:00 am

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve's entire catalog of products is available for online orders, with in-store pickup or statewide home delivery options available depending on patient preference. Additionally, Trulieve offers complimentary 30-minute virtual consultations with a Trulieve consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor's recommendation. Appointments can be made on Trulieve's website and are open to all patients, whether starting their journey with medical cannabis or those with experience looking for alternative treatment options.

Trulieve continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and remains committed to slowing the spread in our communities. In addition to rigorous cleaning and safety protocols, Trulieve requires all employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. We ask all patients and caretakers to wear face coverings while shopping with us and have made them available in all locations.

For more information, please visit trulieve.com

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit trulieve.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.