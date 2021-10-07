DarioHealth Announces Agreement with Global Employer for Metabolic and Musculoskeletal Health Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today an agreement with a global company based in the United States ("Company") to provide its integrated digital health management solution for diabetes, hypertension, and musculoskeletal (MSK) health. The contract is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Significant overlap exists between metabolic conditions like diabetes and musculoskeletal health; more than a third of people living with diabetes also experience musculoskeletal pain.1 The Company selected Dario to provide a highly personalized approach to chronic condition management to help improve employee health and reduce the cost of care. Dario's digital therapeutic platform integrates digital tools, medical devices, and digital and human coaching across one experience, delivering a seamless user journey for employees to help them change their behavior to better manage their chronic conditions.

"We are pleased to add another self-insured employer as a customer bringing our total additions in the second quarter to 7. As a multi-condition agreement, we believe this validates our strategy of building a multi-condition platform and demonstrates the speed with which we have been able to incorporate these new conditions into our product offering. We look forward to working with the Company to help their employees improve their chronic conditions," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North American at DarioHealth.

1 [A. Majjad, Y. Errahali, H. Toufik, J. H Djossou, M. A. Ghassem, J. Kasouati, A. El Maghraoui, "Musculoskeletal Disorders in Patients with Diabetes Mellitus: A Cross-Sectional Study", International Journal of Rheumatology, vol. 2018, Article ID 3839872, 6 pages, 2018. https://doi.org/10.1155/2018/3839872]

