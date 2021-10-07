Georgia Power celebrates Careers in Energy Week

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power is joining electrical utilities across the country to highlight Careers in Energy Week, October 18-22. Careers in Energy Week is dedicated to celebrating and raising awareness of energy careers and their importance to our communities, state and nation.

As part of Careers in Energy Week this year, Georgia Power will promote an informational flyer on energy careers and a video on a "day in the life" of an apprentice line worker. The video will launch on Thursday, October 21 on www.poweringcareers.com, a career website launched in 2020's Careers in Energy Week that gives high school students, recent graduates and career influencers an opportunity to explore energy careers in power generation, transmission and operations. The website also includes information on technical training, test prep courses, and certification programs.

"The energy industry is growing, and we are always seeking skilled talent to fill key roles here at Georgia Power," said Georgia Power Workforce Development Manager Jamal Jessie. "Careers in Energy week is a great way for educators, students and job seekers to explore opportunities throughout our industry and our goal is to present information that helps students prepare for apprenticeships and plan their futures, from high school pathways to technical school programs."

This year's key event will be a virtual webinar set for Tuesday, October 19 at 10 a.m. The theme - "I AM Power Delivery." The virtual event will feature Georgia Power employees, Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) instructors and technical school representatives who will share tips to prepare students for the journey of Georgia Power intern to employee. Webinar registration can be accessed here. View the recorded webinar free of charge at www.poweringcareers.com after the virtual event.

Efforts in Workforce Development

Georgia Power has long recognized that workforce development is the number one driver for new and expanding industries. All year long, the company's workforce development team partners with schools across Georgia to be sure students are prepared for and aware of the jobs of tomorrow, helping equip teachers to talk to their students about future careers in energy. Through partnership efforts with organizations like the Technical College System of Georgia, the state's nationally ranked colleges and universities, and more, Georgia Power is helping to fill great jobs with a highly trained, skilled workforce. For more on the company's economic development and workforce development efforts, visit www.selectgeorgia.com.

