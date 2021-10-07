NEW Episode: The 1600 Sessions Podcast "A Discussion with the Voices of Lafayette Park"

A Conversation about the Newly Installed Wayside Exhibit that Details Construction of the White House and History of the Park

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of the 1600 Sessions podcast today, "A Discussion with the Voices of Lafayette Park." In this episode, Association President Stewart McLaurin is joined by the narrators of the newly installed Wayside Exhibit in Lafayette Square, which was created by the White House Historical Association in partnership with the National Park Service.

The Wayside Exhibit—which features audio narration of the panel text—details the historical origins of the park, including the involvement of enslaved labor in the construction of the White House, the commemoration and preservation of the White House's legacy, and the history of the park as a site for demonstrations and protests.

The audio components of the panels are voiced by Royce L. Dickerson, member of the National Black MBA Association and current MBA candidate at Manderson Graduate School of Business at the University of Alabama, and Hilary West, the Executive Director for Federal Government Relations at JPMorgan Chase and Co. These audio recordings are also available on the White House Historical Association's website.

Dickerson remarked on the impact of the historical markers, saying, "It's not D.C. history, it's not White House history, it's American history. Being able to have a voice and tell the story for everyone who visits Lafayette Park is an incredible opportunity and honor."

West shared the sentiment, adding, "The educational resources that you all provide are very exceptional, whether it is for us as human beings to educate ourselves or for educators to be able to use in their classrooms to teach students."

"We are proud to commemorate the vital history of Lafayette Square and bring it to life in a manner that is accessible to all," said Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association. "Our goal is to uphold the legacy of White House Historical Association founder Jacqueline Kennedy by continuing the Association's long-standing tradition of promoting accessibility, understanding, and appreciation of the Executive Mansion."

The 1600 Sessions

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House. Each episode includes a prominent guest or guests to discuss varying facets of White House history, including insights from former staff and many other topical issues.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org .

