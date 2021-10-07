Wake County Public School System Goes Live with Kahua for Education Project Management Information Solution to Drive Efficiency Throughout the Lifecycle of Its Capital Programs

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital programs and construction project management information solutions, announces Wake County Public School System (WCPSS), has gone live with Kahua for Education to manage its $2.4B seven-year Continuous Capital Improvement Program. WCPSS, the largest school district in North Carolina and the 15th largest in the United States, will utilize Kahua's purpose-built solution to drive efficiency throughout the lifecycle of their capital program.

Kahua's school construction management software was chosen to modernize WCPSS's processes and workflows.

"We recognize the key role that Wake's schools have in shaping the future leaders of our diverse community and seek to build and provide facilities in support of that purpose," said Jack McAleer with Cumming, who serves as Director of Program Controls for WCPSS Facilities Design and Construction. "Kahua's collaborative project management solution provides a robust and scalable owner centric platform, capable of evolving with our capital projects over time, and we will leverage that technology to efficiently deliver exceptional schools for WCPSS."

Kahua's school construction management software was chosen to modernize WCPSS's processes and workflows, while providing both project and program management functionality to work more efficiently and effectively, delivering safe and up to date learning facilities for the students and faculty of Wake County.

"We are pleased to add Wake County Public School System to Kahua's roster of districts across the U.S. looking to modernize how they manage their capital programs," said Scott Unger, Kahua Co-Founder & CEO. "The challenges school districts face in managing capital programs are distinct from other industries and have a profound impact on our future leaders. We took all this into account when developing Kahua for Education, and today we are proud to say over 1.2 million students are spending much of the year in structures that we had a hand in delivering."

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software. We are enabling innovation that is changing the way capital programs are planned and delivered. The world's leading construction organizations use Kahua's collaborative construction management solutions to improve efficiency, lower costs and reduce project risk throughout the lifecycle of their capital programs. Our purpose-built solutions for owners, program managers and contractors enable rapid implementation that minimizes time-to-value and enhances user adoption. And with the industry's only low-code application platform, our customers can easily customize existing Kahua apps or even build their own new apps to run their businesses at peak efficiency today and rapidly adapt as business conditions dictate. To learn more, visit www.kahua.com.

