First Federal Bank Named Best Small Bank in Florida by Newsweek for the Second Year in a Row

LAKE CITY, Fla., Oct. 8, 2021 For the second year in a row, First Federal Bank was named in Newsweek's America's Best Banks 2022 as the Best Small Bank in Florida.

This distinction is the result of Newsweek evaluating their annual Best Banks rankings. With the assistance of LendingTree, Newsweek assessed more than 50 different factors from thousands of FDIC-insured banks and credit unions, including the savings and checking accounts they offer, to select the best-in-class institutions based on 26 different categories.

"Especially because of the challenges banks have faced to continue creatively serving customers during the last year, we are honored by this recognition and it reflects our team members' commitment to providing great service and financial solutions" says FFB President and CEO John Medina. "As Florida's only mutual savings banks, Newsweek acknowledged our ability to be more responsive to local customer needs. This accolade underscores our commitment to provide stability to our customers, employees, and communities."

COVID has continued to change banking; in addition to convenience, safety has become a consideration for determining which institution serves customers best. First Federal Bank team members have continued to enhance solutions and services to ensure customers have the opportunity to bank safely: online, email, phone or in-person. To read the complete article by Newsweek, go to https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-banks-2022/best-small-banks-state.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based mutual savings bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

