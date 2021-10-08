PARENTS Names Best Apps for Kids in 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released this year's list of Best Apps for Kids, a selection of 24 winners considered top learning apps of 2021. The list is available on parents.com/bestapps and in the November issue of PARENTS, available now.

"With the school season in full swing, this year's list of The Best Apps for Kids has options to keep all children entertained while learning, including apps for science, reading, exploring, and more," said Editor in Chief of PARENTS, Julia Edelstein.

For the second annual list of the Best Apps for Kids, PARENTS editors tapped teachers, screen-time experts, junior testers, and parents for their app picks that were deemed educational and engaging. A total of 24 winners were named based on the following criteria: ad-free, clear cleaning goals, and no in-app purchase offers for power-ups or characters.

The complete PARENTS' list of The Best Apps for Kids is listed below by category and on parents.com/bestapps.

GEOGRAPHY AND NATURE

Best for Animal Learning : Peekaboo Barn

Best for Marine Life : MarcoPolo Ocean

Best for Nature : Seek by iNaturalist

Best for U.S. Geography : Stack the States

Best for World Geography : Barefoot World Atlas

STEM LEARNING

Best for Coding : ScratchJr

Best for Engineering : Play and Learn Engineering

Best for Math : Kahoot! DragonBox Numbers

Best for Music : Mazaam – The Musical Genius

READING AND WRITING

Best for Creative Writing : Write About This

Best for E-Books : Epic – Kids' Books & Reading

Best for Penmanship : Writing Wizard

Best for Phonics : Teach Your Monster to Read

Best for Reading Aloud : Read Along by Google

PUZZLES

Best for Coding Puzzles : Thinkrolls Play & Code

Best for Crossword Puzzles : Montessori Crosswords

Best for Logic Puzzles : Winky Think Logic Puzzles

Best for Shape Puzzles : Busy Shapes

SOCIAL SKILLS

Best for Social-Emotional Games : PBS Kids Games

Best for Social-Emotional Learning : Daniel Tiger's Grr-ific Feelings

Best for Videos : BrainPOP Jr. Movie of the Week

GENERAL LEARNING

BYJU's Learning App Featuring Disney

Hopster

Khan Academy Kids

