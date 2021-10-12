BAL's Don Addis Wins CFO of the Year Award from Dallas Business Journal

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Addis, Chief Financial Officer of the leading immigration firm Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL), has been named CFO of the Year by the Dallas Business Journal. During a turbulent time for many law firms, Addis has supported BAL's bullish growth, as the firm added and expanded U.S. offices to provide coast-to-coast on-the-ground support and onboarded many new clients seeking the best legal counsel in the industry to mobilize stranded employees during travel bans.

Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP)

"It's been a wild ride working in corporate immigration these past eighteen months," said Addis. "But we made strategic decisions that enabled us to continue thriving and offering stellar legal representation to our clients—many of them providing essential services to pandemic response—even in these unprecedented conditions. I am honored to receive this award, and our entire team deserves a round of applause for their impact on people's lives."

Addis has led BAL through tremendous growth during his tenure at the firm. His arrival in 2012 set off a period of rapid expansion—the firm grew from 400 employees to 1,200 in just eight years, making it one of the world's largest immigration law firms. Addis oversaw the firm's international expansion and was instrumental to the successful formation of a service alliance with Deloitte UK to assist clients worldwide.

Clients aren't the only ones who benefit from Addis' financial stewardship. Addis's keen financial management enables BAL to offer its employees some of the best benefits in the industry, including unlimited vacation days. His leadership in establishing compensation and benefits, along with BAL's unique people-centered culture, attracts diverse talent, including attorneys and professionals from all ethnic backgrounds and walks of life. The firm has emerged as a diversity leader in the legal industry and in 2021 was named the most diverse law firm in America for the second year in a row by The American Lawyer.

"Our people make us great, and Don is one of those key behind-the-scenes players who makes it possible for BAL to pursue our many ambitious projects," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "We've grown by 50% since 2018, enabling us to serve thousands more people in pursuit of their American dream. Our growth could not be possible without robust, savvy financial management and we have Don to thank for that."

Addis will be honored by DBJ at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Belo Mansion in Dallas.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law for 2019, ranks #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot (2020 and 2021), and the #1 Law Firm for Women according to the National Law Journal (2019, 2020 and 2021). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers®, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP