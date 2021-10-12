Cambium Networks Recognized by Wireless ISPs for Leadership in Fixed Wireless and Wi-Fi Solutions WISPA Manufacturer of the Year Award recognizes gigabit-speed wireless broadband solutions that just work

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi networking solutions, today announced it has received the Manufacturer of the Year Award by the members of the Wireless ISP Association (WISPA) . Cambium Networks has received this recognition for delivering multi-gigabit speed wireless broadband solutions that provide unprecedented performance and value to urban, suburban, and rural environments as well as enterprises.

"Wireless ISPs are entrepreneurs who go the extra mile to bridge the connectivity gap in urban, suburban, and rural locations," said Claude Aiken, president of WISPA. "They value equipment and software solutions that deliver reliable and affordable wireless and Wi-Fi. We are proud to recognize Cambium Networks as the Manufacturer of the Year."

Nearly 1,000 WISP operators who are members of WISPA are leading the communications industry in deploying fixed wireless access and Wi-Fi 6 equipment to connect communities. By being on the leading edge of a fast-paced evolution in technology, they are also creating best practices for others to follow. Cambium Networks has been closely working with WISP operators to bring wireless connectivity to communities around the world. This award is a testament to Cambium Networks' vision and ability to bring innovative solutions to market and help customers deliver fiber-like speeds and reliability wirelessly.

"If it can be wireless, it will be wireless," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Multi-gigabit fixed wireless access broadband and indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi 6 access solutions are available today. We are honored and humbled to be recognized by the WISPA network operator customers who choose our wireless fabric of connectivity solutions to create and extend networks."

Spectrum is a scarce resource for all wireless service providers around the world. In 2021, Cambium Networks delivered several technological advancements including:

Cambium Networks' full range of solutions are available through its global network of partners.

The recognition by WISPA coincides with Cambium Networks' 10th anniversary as it celebrates a Decade of Excellence in 2021, with more than 10 million radios shipped worldwide since commencing operations in 2011.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

