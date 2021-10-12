CFP Board Appoints James N. Katsaounis As Managing Director, Marketing & Communications

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board announced today the appointment of James N. Katsaounis to the newly created position of Managing Director, Marketing & Communications. Katsaounis will lead CFP Board's marketing, communications, media relations and the public awareness campaign. He will report directly to CFP Board Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth M. Stewart, Esq.

Katsaounis previously served as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Marketing & Communications at The American College of Financial Services. The College hosts one of the longest-running and most successful CFP Board Registered Programs that provides students with the foundational education required to become a CFP® professional. Under his leadership, the College developed and executed innovative marketing, public relations, communications, social media, branding, content and digital media programs tailored to the professionals entrusted with the public's financial well-being.

"Jim's vast experience and his noteworthy knowledge of the CFP® certification will be a great asset to CFP Board as we embark on our new strategic plan for the next five years," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "We look forward to him leading programs that increase awareness of CFP® certification as the must-have financial planner credential among financial services firms, advisors and the public."

"CFP® certification is the standard of excellence for competent and ethical financial planning, and I am proud to join CFP Board to lead a talented team in its marketing, communications and public awareness efforts," said Katsaounis. "I also look forward to leading programs that expand the public's access to financial planners by increasing the number and diversity of CFP® professionals over the next several years."

Prior to joining The American College of Financial Services in 2018, Katsaounis served as Associate Vice President, University Communications for Drexel University, a top-ranked comprehensive research university in Philadelphia. From 2011 to 2018, he was responsible for raising the University's profile nationally and internationally through marketing and advertising, media coverage, executive communications, publications, digital and social media.

Katsaounis holds a Master of Science degree in communication from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 90,000 people in the United States.

