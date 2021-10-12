Herrington Teddy Bears, Luxury Teddy Bear Brand Since 1986, Releases LE Pink Teddy Bear for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- October doesn't just bring the official start of spooky season. It's also Breast Cancer Awareness Month , where pink becomes the signature color, overriding orange. To celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Herrington Teddy Bears –– world renowned teddy bear brand since 1986 –– has just released their limited edition (LE) endearingly soft and cuddly pink teddy to help those affected by breast cancer and raise money for a cure.

For over 35 years, Herrington Teddy Bears has been designing and manufacturing distinctive, high-quality plush collectibles. Having always taken great pride in craftsmanship, their ultra-soft bears are individually hand-stuffed to maintain a perfect posture for a lifetime.

The newest in their ongoing collection, Herrington's LE Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Teddy Bear gleams bright with its warm smile and 'bubble gum pink' velvety fur cozied up inside a white knitted sweater, which features a stitched breast cancer pink ribbon. Retailing for $45.00 (including delivery), a portion of the proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen , the largest breast cancer research organization in the U.S.

Not only serving as a cuddly companion for yourself, or someone you know affected by breast cancer, purchasing the pink teddy bear will assist hundreds of thousands of women in the ongoing fight against breast cancer.

"By releasing a special, LE Herrington Pink Teddy Bear, my company has created the opportunity for everyone to support the ongoing research to cure breast cancer by giving them something they could hold in their hands and hug, and offer up a beautiful way to share awareness," says Chris Herrington, President & Founder of Herrington Teddy Bears.

Every two minutes a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with breast cancer and one in eight develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. The alarming evidence is real, making this month's awareness efforts through a company like Herrington Teddy Bears all the more impactful and important.

"For me it's personal," explains Chris Herrington. "My grandmother died of breast cancer and my mother of ovarian cancer, so I wanted to put my company's resources to work in support of this wonderful cause."

Herrington's Pink Teddy Bear is a limited release and only available to purchase here through the month of October.

