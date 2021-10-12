Paul Dickinson, Founder Chair of CDP, Joins Persefoni's Sustainability Advisory Board

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, today announced that Paul Dickinson will serve on the company's Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB). Dickinson is the Founder Chair of CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), the global, gold standard disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Dickinson, who founded CDP in 2000, will add unrivaled expertise on climate standards, systems, and targets to the organizations and institutional investors who use Persefoni to manage their carbon accounting.

Paul Dickinson joins Persefoni Sustainability Advisory Board.

"Paul is a pioneer and visionary in the carbon management space. He understood early on the powerful role large companies can - and must - play in combating climate change, as well as the influence that investors have on corporate action and disclosure. Persefoni is thrilled to welcome him to our growing Sustainability Advisory Board as we continue to offer unparalleled climate expertise to our customers and partners," said Tim Mohin, Persefoni's Chief Sustainability Officer and fellow SAB member. Additional SAB members include Rakhi Kumar, Robert Eccles, Curtis D. Ravenel, and Persefoni's CEO and co-founder, Kentaro Kawamori.

"The world has woken up to threats of climate change, and it's encouraging to see so many large enterprises making Net-Zero commitments. The operative word now is accountability, and I'm incredibly encouraged by how Persefoni is making carbon measurement and management achievable for even the largest, most complex organizations and investors. I look forward to joining my fellow SAB members to guide stakeholders in navigating disclosures, standards and more, so we can work together to manage global risk and create a sustainable future," said Dickinson.

In addition to founding CDP, Dickinson has served as a member of the Environmental Research Group of the UK Faculty and Institute of Actuaries. Paul has authored various publications, including the book, Beautiful Corporations, published in 2000 by Financial Times Prentice Hall. The book introduced the concept of sustainability product marketing which is growing in significance as a force in contemporary commerce. Paul is Chair of the Trustees of the NGO ShareAction, as well as a Trustee of the Findhorn Foundation in Scotland where he has established a program of seminars and retreats now used by the responsible investment community as well as emerging social businesses. He is an advisor to the NGO Influence Map and a trustee of the grant making Friends Provident Foundation.

About Persefoni

Persefoni is the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) company. The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degrees of trust, transparency, and ease. Learn more at https://persefoni.com.

Persefoni Logo (PRNewsfoto/Persefoni)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Persefoni