Department of State Expands the Use of AI-driven Global Threat and Risk Assessments through a Four-Year Contract with Geospark Analytics

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, the world class leader in applied artificial intelligence solutions for risk and threat assessment, has been awarded a new four-year contract from the Department of State.

Over the last year, the Department of State's Bureau of Diplomatic Security has been evaluating Geospark Analytics' AI-driven risk platform Hyperion to understand emerging threat and risk levels around the globe. Based on successful uses of the platform over the past year, the Department awarded Geospark Analytics a multi-year contract for expanded use of the Hyperion platform and artificial intelligence data services which will bring the technology to additional Diplomatic Security missions.

"We are thrilled to continue to support the Department of State's Diplomatic Security mission and expand the use of our unique artificial intelligence algorithms and our Hyperion platform," said John Goolgasian, President of Geospark Analytics. "This expanded agreement will bring the Department the most cutting-edge AI-driven technology to ensure the safety and security of their people, operations and missions across the world."

ABOUT GEOSPARK ANALYTICS

Geospark Analytics was founded in 2017 under the principle "information as it breaks is too late." We help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and provide risk intelligence forecasts. Hyperion, our AI-driven platform, gathers and analyzes risk and threat information using news, social media, economic indicators, governance indicators, travel warnings, weather, and other data from over 6.8M sources.

