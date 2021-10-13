XCMG Exhibits China's Sustainable Transportation Intelligent Solutions at UN Conference

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) highlighted the latest technological achievements of China's road machinery industry at the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transportation Conference which was hosted from October 14-16 in Beijing, presenting its cutting-edge technologies including 5G intelligent cabin, unmanned technology and full life cycle intelligent road construction solutions.

XCMG’s 5G intelligent cabin drew wide attention at the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transportation Conference with the interactive experience allowing visitors to remotely control XCMG’s unmanned road roller in Xuzhou through a VR headset in real time.

Themed "Sustainable Transport, Sustainable Development," the conference centered on the opportunities and challenges of various means of transportation to provide specific solutions for the sustainable development of global transportation.

"The VR headset can help the operator to monitor the surrounding environment and related vehicle and construction quality data, offering an intelligent solution in areas unsuitable for manual operation, high altitude and extreme climate," said Lu Chuan, president of XCMG. "Adhering to an innovation-driven development strategy, XCMG persists in serving global construction and customers with the best products and services."

Because of its relatively closed and solitary nature, road machinery may be the first sector in the construction machinery industry to achieve large-scale unmanned operations, explained Cui Jisheng, general manager of XCMG Road Machinery. And with the continuous development of information technology and AI, standardized unmanned construction is no longer out of reach. XCMG now has the largest scale unmanned road construction fleet in the world, and it has completed several projects including the maintenance of the Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway.

XCMG Road Machinery has participated in many major record-breaking road construction projects at home and abroad, including the Qinghai-Tibet Expressway at an altitude of 4,500 meters, the world's longest desert expressway Beijing-Xinjiang Expressway, the world's highest bridge Beipanjiang Bridge as well as the Nairobi Expressway in Kenya, the Hoima International Airport in Uganda, Africa's largest oil refinery Dangote Refinery in Nigeria and more.

"From supply chain management, design and R&D, manufacturing to remanufacturing throughout the whole value chain, XCMG has adjusted the structure, optimized links, conserved energy and reduced emissions. The operation of XCMG has always been centered on green and sustainable development, and we have transcended the tradition of profit as the sole goal for business operation," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

