CCRM Fertility Colorado and TMRW Life Sciences Partner in State-of-the-Art Technology for the Safe Management of Eggs and Embryos for IVF Patients

LONE TREE, Colo., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility Colorado, a global fertility treatment, research and science pioneer, announced today that it has partnered with TMRW Life Sciences to introduce automated technology to its specimen management and cryostorage practices. TMRW has created the first and only automated platform for the management, identification and care of frozen eggs and embryos used for in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment – a process run manually for decades in fertility clinics worldwide. The introduction of TRMW's software-guided platform reflects CCRM's dedication to invest in innovative scientific technology that benefits patients and assists clinics in meeting significant continued demand for IVF services.

CCRM LOGO 2021 Updated (PRNewsfoto/CCRM)

"At CCRM, we are committed to new technology and scientific techniques that translate into superior outcomes for a family's swift journey to a healthy baby," said William Schoolcraft, MD, HCLD, founder and medical director of CCRM Fertility. "In partnership with TMRW, we're implementing new capabilities for the safe management of eggs and embryos, including software-guided specimen management, 24/7 remote monitoring, unique digital identification for each sample and touch-of-a-button inventory management within the lab."

With more than 25 locations across the U.S. and Canada, 44 physicians and 560 employees, CCRM has acquired international esteem for its world-class care and advanced research. More than 100,000 babies have been born through fertility treatments at CCRM, and the program's dedication to advanced technology has produced one of the highest rates of IVF with comprehensive chromosomal screening (CCS) live births in the U.S. As exponentially increasing numbers of patients worldwide opt to store eggs and embryos for multiple years, TMRW's technology allows clinics to safely scale in line with this growing demand and ensure that fertility cells are secure and easily traceable throughout and following the IVF process.

"TMRW's technology safeguards the irreplaceable frozen eggs and embryos at the center of nearly every IVF journey, and enables clinics in the U.S. and around the world to safely scale to meet the growing demand for family planning and fertility services," said Tara Comonte, CEO of TMRW. "We are proud to partner with CCRM as a global fertility pioneer, to provide this cutting-edge platform that results in peace of mind throughout fertility treatment for both clinics and patients."

As part of its positive evaluation of the TMRW technology, CCRM scientists, led by Dr Schoolcraft, participated in a robust evaluation of this sample management platform to ensure the health and safety of frozen reproductive specimens. Among the multitude of results, the study demonstrated the development potential of frozen human embryos and the viability of oocytes managed in the TMRW platform was equivalent to conventional storage methods The study was published in July 2021 in Fertility & Sterility, a leading peer reviewed journal of fertility medicine.

In addition to its ongoing in-house and partner research, CCRM is committed to reducing social and financial barriers to IVF and egg freezing through employer-funded benefits and social equality and has worked with Family Equality, Progyny and Future Family on these initiatives.

"CCRM continues to develop and acquire significant assets in research and technology, advancing approaches to combat infertility while improving safety and outcomes," said Jason Swain, PhD, HCLD, Corporate Laboratory Director of the CCRM Fertility network. "Visionary investment in scientific technology, like the TMRW system, will lead to a new standard of care that can provide clinics and patients with peace of mind along the fertility journey."

ABOUT TMRW LIFE SCIENCES, INC.

TMRW Life Sciences has created the first automated solution for how frozen eggs and embryos are stored, tracked, and monitored during the IVF process. Before TMRW, these irreplaceable eggs and embryos were solely managed using manual and analog methods borrowed from livestock breeding, leaving eggs and embryos vulnerable to significant human error. TMRW's technology brings the IVF lab into the 21st century and ushers in a new standard of care for eggs and embryos just as fertility care has reached an inflection point: It's estimated that 15% of couples worldwide now struggle with infertility. The outdated systems clinics have put in place are simply incapable of meeting this rising demand for IVF and egg freezing. With the TMRW platform, eggs and embryos are traceable using RFID technology and safely maintained at cryogenic temperatures using robotics, 24/7 remote monitoring, and fully integrated software. The TMRW platform is transforming the possibilities for fertility and family planning by safeguarding the most precious cells for life.

ABOUT CCRM FERTILITY

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 27 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com .

TMRW Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CCRM