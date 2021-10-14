Jennie-O Thanksgiving Hotline Opens Nov. 1

WILLMAR, Minn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennie-O Turkey Store, one of the most beloved turkey brands in the world, today announced the return of its 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, as well as additional helpful tools and resources for consumers to help with planning their turkey day meals.

Starting Nov. 1, Jennie-O consumer-engagement experts are available to help ease the stress around holiday meal planning. To make it even more convenient to get those holiday meal prep questions answered, the company's experts are reachable in many ways, including: the company's 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, through live chat on the Jennie-O website, and even by texting "Turkey" to 73876. From advice on how to prep and cook a turkey, to recipes for side dishes and how to use leftovers, consumers can reach out for real-time support through Nov. 28 via the easiest method for them. Also new this year, in the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, Jennie-O specialists are available around-the-clock.

In a recent survey of 2,000 consumers that Jennie-O conducted in partnership with OnePoll, 49 percent of respondents said that turkey is the marquis dish for their Thanksgiving meal, but many are still intimidated about the right way to cook it. Jennie-O hopes to help consumers alleviate the stress of holidays by sharing advice on how to prep and cook a turkey through the hotline and a myriad of other resources available on JennieO.com. In addition to these tools, the company also has a product called JENNIE-O® OVEN READYTM turkey that is pre-seasoned and frozen and goes right from the freezer to the oven with no thawing required.

The following are additional turkey trends that Jennie-O found through the annual Thanksgiving survey:

MEAL PREP: Talk Turkey To Me

Thirty-six percent purchase their turkey one week before Thanksgiving.

Fifty percent buy their turkeys frozen and 29 percent fresh.

While turkey is the marquis dish, many (49 percent) are intimidated to cook it because they're scared it will turn out dry and overcooked.

The majority plan to cook enough food to have leftovers.

Most (51 percent) will roast their turkeys, with frying coming in second (34 percent)

FAMILY & FRIENDS: Let's Eat!

Twenty-eight percent of those polled plan to eat between four and six pounds of food on Thanksgiving Day.

The majority prefer dark over white meat.

Fifty-three percent will purchase a whole turkey vs. a turkey breast.

More plan on buying a bigger turkey vs. smaller turkey (48 percent and 43 percent respectively)

Consumers can also track their fresh or frozen JENNIE-O® whole turkey back to its originating farm through the JENNIE-O® Turkey Tracker. From calculators that tell the host how much turkey to buy, to full menus for Thanksgiving dinner and inspiring suggestions for preparing tasty leftovers, Jennie-O offers easy solutions for the holiday meal.

For more information about all JENNIE-O® turkey products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit JennieO.com or follow the brand on social media at Facebook.com/JennieoTurkey, Instagram.com/JennieO and Twitter.com/Jennieo.

ABOUT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE, INC.

Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., based in Willmar, Minn., is one of the largest and most beloved turkey brands in the world. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Jennie-O Turkey Store offers an array of more than 1,500 high quality fresh, frozen, refrigerated and deli turkey products that are distributed throughout the United States and 27 countries worldwide. Jennieo.com

Media Contact:

media@hormel.com

507-434-6352

Starting Nov. 1, Jennie-O consumer-engagement experts are available to help ease the stress around holiday meal planning. In the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, Jennie-O specialists are available around-the-clock.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jennie-O Turkey Store