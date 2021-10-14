LG Hits The Road To Give A 'Second Life' To Unwanted Clothing With East Coast Clothing Drive Multi-City Tour To Raise Awareness of Clothing Waste, Inspire People to Reduce Their Fashion Footprint with Responsible Clothing Care, Donations and Upcycling

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA – a leader in laundry innovation and fabric care – announced it will take its "Second Life" campaign on a four-city road tour (Oct. 16 – Nov. 14) along the East Coast to collect unwanted clothing for recycling and encourage visitors to reduce their fashion footprint. Starting this weekend, LG's Second Life tour will stop in cities from New York to Tennessee, with LG aiming to collect more than 5,000 pounds of unwanted textiles to be cleaned in LG washers and dryers before giving them a "second life" through donations to community organizations and responsible recycling.

The LG Second Life East Coast Tour locations include New York City, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Nashville.

The clothing drive is part of the brand's ongoing effort to raise awareness around clothing waste and inspire people to take responsible action through fabric care, donations and upcycling. "LG is invested in how to care for your clothes throughout their lifecycle – from how you wash them to how you ultimately dispose of them," explained Gail Conroy, senior director of marketing at LG Electronics USA.

Each year, millions of pounds of unwanted textiles end up in landfills. In fact, the average American generates 81 pounds of textile waste each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).1 "Caring for your clothes is one of the best ways to reduce your fashion footprint – and with LG's top-rated washers and dryers, extending the life of your wardrobe has never been easier," added Conroy.

LG launched its Second Life campaign earlier this spring, kicking off with a West Coast clothing drive that collected more than 5,000 pounds of unwanted textiles. All collected items passed through LG's wash center in Los Angeles where they were sorted, thoroughly cleaned and refreshed using LG's top-rated, ultra-capacity LG washers and dryers and LG Styler steam closets that deliver the best in fabric care. Unsalvageable clothing was used for a limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with designer Nicole McLaughlin, and all remaining clothing was donated to local community-based beneficiaries including the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico, Central Arizona, and Southern Nevada.

LG Second Life Road Tour Dates

LG's East Coast Second Life Tour kicks on Oct. 16 in New York City and visits three more cities along its way. Each stop will collect unwanted apparel and offer tips for how to reduce your fashion footprint. Guests who bring two pounds or more of clothing donations will get the chance to take home a "new to you" vintage clothing find from thrift chain Round Two or clothing donated from local influencers' closets, including staples from Sam Ushiro in New York, Laura Long in Charlotte, and Mimi G. in Atlanta.

Each tour stop will span two days and culminates in Tenn. – home to LG's state-of-the-art washing machine factory – with a special tailgate at Nissan Stadium before the Tennessee Titans game against the New Orleans Saints. As the official home appliance and television partner of the Titans, LG Second Life is one of several community events planned in Middle Tenn.

To get involved, simply drop off two or more pounds of clothing at one of the tour locations and follow #LGSecondLife for more info:

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 ; 11 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, Oct. 17 ; 11 AM – 5 PM

Saturday, Oct. 23 ; 9 AM - 3 PM

Sunday, Oct. 24 ; 12 PM - 6 PM

Saturday, Nov. 6 ; 11 AM - 7 PM

Sunday, Nov. 7 ; 11 AM - 7 PM

Sunday, Nov. 14 ; 10 AM – 12 PM

Do Good, Feel Good, Life's Good

LG Second Life, along with LG's commitment to carbon neutrality in all of its operations by 20302, are just some of the steps LG is taking toward its ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) philosophy to make the world better. With ENERGY STAR® certified appliances and its expanding eco-friendly businesses such as electric vehicle (EV) components and solutions and renewable energy, LG is committed to doing its part. Learn more here.

To learn more about LG's Second Life Campaign, visit www.lg.com/us/laundry/lg-second-life.

