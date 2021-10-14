Pringles® Partners With Movember To Encourage Open Conversations Around Mental Health The brand's iconic mascot, Mr. P, shaves his moustache for the cause and encourages fans to join the movement

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Pringles® is joining leading men's health charity Movember to drive more open conversations around men's mental health by expanding support in the U.S. According to a poll by researchers at the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), nearly one in 10 men reported experiencing some form of depression or anxiety, but fewer than half sought treatment.

Thanks to fans who purchased Pringles at Kroger earlier this fall, the brand donated $150,000 to the Movember cause and will continue to drive awareness with the help of their beloved mascot, Mr. P. This month, Mr. P is shaving his iconic moustache, calling men everywhere to join him to kickstart conversation. Whether or not fans have facial hair to shave, they can join the cause by grabbing a can of Pringles, gathering their friends and encouraging open discussion about mental health.

"The last 18 months have been really tough for people, their families, and friends – we've all seen it and felt it," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "At the heart, Pringles is about socializing, sharing a can, and getting together – virtually or physically – and we want to motivate more men to stay connected and have real conversations about how they're feeling. What better way to show commitment than with a charity partner like Movember that is making such a positive impact on men's mental health through their projects across the world?"

Movember is the leading charity dedicated to changing the face of men's health in the U.S. and around the world. Best known for its annual Movember fundraising campaign that takes place every November, the charity funds various projects and receives donations year-round. During the campaign month which starts on November 1st, the organization brings communities of colleagues, friends, family, ambassadors, and men and women alike, together for annual Shave Down events--a symbolic action to start clean-shaven and grow a moustache for the month to raise awareness and donate funds toward the men's health cause concerning prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health & suicide prevention.

"We appreciate Pringles' commitment to tackling one of the key issues faced by men," said Mark Hedstrom, U.S. Executive Director of Movember. "Mental health still remains a challenge for many people including men. We continue to encourage everyone to take the time to check in and be there for the men in your life. In these tough times it could be lifesaving. We hope that by sharing a can of Pringles with friends, men will be encouraged to talk more often and openly about their mental health and to have happier, healthier and longer lives."

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com. Movember is a registered 501(c)(3) charity.

