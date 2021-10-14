Simplicity Acquires Sinclair Financial Solutions and Erin Sinclair and Donald Schneider Become Partners

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simplicity Group ("Simplicity"), one of the nation's leading financial products distribution businesses, today announced the acquisition of the combined businesses of Erin Sinclair and Donald Schneider ("S&S"). The St Louis-based company, a financial services firm with a focus on holistic financial planning, is the 32nd company to join the Simplicity group of companies. With the successful closing of this transaction, Simplicity welcomes Erin Sinclair and Donald Schneider as partners. Ms. Sinclair and Mr. Schneider will continue to serve their clients while transitioning to the Simplicity brand.

Simplicity Group (PRNewsfoto/Simplicity Group)

"Erin and Don's model of partnership – based on shared goals for their clients' success – is directly aligned with Simplicity's approach," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "We are excited to add them to our deep roster of talented partners and look forward to working together to expand their business."

Erin Sinclair, Owner, S&S commented, "Our partnership with Simplicity signifies a key milestone in the evolution of our business. Simplicity's strength across four key pillars of holistic financial planning -- Annuity, ABLTC, Wealth, and Life -- gives us access to educational tools and valuable resources to help our clients prepare for and enjoy a successful retirement."

"Throughout my 50+ years in this industry, my focus has always been to help my clients in any way that I can," said Don Schneider, Owner, S&S. "Erin is a terrific partner and joining forces with Simplicity is the next step to ensure that our clients have access to best-in-class products and resources."

About Sinclair Financial Solutions

Sinclair Financial Solutions is a St. Louis-based financial services firm with a focus on holistic financial planning. The company is led by Erin Sinclair and Donald Schneider who joined forces in 2017.

About Simplicity Group

The Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 32 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Sinclair). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACT

Denielle Webb

Simplicity Group

P: 347-204-7181

E: denielle.webb@simplicitygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simplicity Group