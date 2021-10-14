AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SponsorCX, a sponsorship management technology company that has been changing the way sponsorships are managed, announced the successful completion of its Angel round of financing through Peak, one of the most successful Angel tech investment firms in Utah.

SponsorCX raises an Angel round through Peak for expansion and launch of innovative end-to-end sponsorship management platforms

With this new investment, SponsorCX will expand its current property platform and launch new sponsorship management products. This investment comes nearly a year after the company launched its property platform in December 2020.

Founded in Utah in 2017, SponsorCX has experienced rapid growth over the past year. Serving clients across various industries, including sports, entertainment, events, arts, and non-profits, SponsorCX provides a suite of online automated sponsorship management tools, including:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Fulfillment

Inventory management

The cloud-based system allows properties to manage the entire sponsorship process from one system and ensure partnerships are executed properly.

"We are grateful for Peak who recognize the need for better sponsorship management in this industry," said Jason Smith, Founder and CEO of SponsorCX. "This capital enables us to expand our current platform and launch future sponsorship management products. We are looking forward to being the engine by which organizations manage their sponsorships."

The company enters an industry where there is immense opportunity for growth. The software simplifies the sponsorship management experience while providing a powerful and affordable solution. Before the end of the year, SponsorCX will be releasing a mobile app that will make it possible for properties to manage their sponsorships from their pocket. Additional sponsorship management products will be released in 2022.

"We are excited to partner with Jason and the SponsorCX team," said Jeff Burningham, Founding Partner of Peak. "They have the right plan and vision to disrupt the sponsorship management industry and provide great value to organizations across the world."

About SponsorCX

SponsorCX is a leader in sponsorship management within the sports, entertainment, causes, arts, and events industries. It is a complete sponsorship management tool to assist in managing sales, fulfillment, and inventory to maximize sponsorship revenue. The company was founded in 2017, and continues to grow rapidly as the newest and most innovative sponsorship software solution in the industry. Learn more at sponsorcx.com

