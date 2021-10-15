Heisman Trophy favorite Kenneth Walker III, gifts O-line Pillows and Mattresses

EAST LANSING, Mich., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The week preceding Kenneth Walker III's school record breaking 94 yard TD run, he struck a deal with TrueSleep Mattress and had his Offensive line professionally fit with new pillows, mattresses, and sheets to show his appreciation and help them rest and recover. Each of the linemen received a BluSleep pillow which was chosen based on their shoulder width and sleeping positions. Some of the pillows were scented with chamomile or aloe to help the with relaxation. The starters received either Malouf Tencel or 600 Thread count cotton sheets. Line men who needed an upgraded mattress received a TrueSleep Mattress Spartan Mattress, BluSleep Conforma or Nectar copper.

The Michigan State Offensive Line being fit for Pillows by Dennis Gartland President of TrueSleep Mattress Store. Heisman Trophy front runner, Kenneth Walker III. Kenneth Walker III also started sleeping on a custom fit Posh+Lavish latex mattress designed to aid in rest and recovery. It may be a coincidence but shortly after Walker and the O-line changed their sleep systems Walker broke the school record for longest play from scrimmage.TrueSleep has location in throughout Michigan and in Aurora

JD Duplain said "My BluSleep pillow is amazing, I love it."

After a few nights, JD Duplain said "My BluSleep pillow is amazing, I love it."

TrueSleep Mattress Store, a chain based in Michigan and Ohio, signed Walker to an NIL partnership and as part of his partnership Walker requested that "True Sleep take care of the O-Line."

Walker started sleeping on a Posh+Lavish Reveal mattress with a 2" latex mattress topper and BluSleep Pillows just 5 days before rushing for 232 yards and a touchdown against Big 10 foe Rutgers. The Posh+Lavish mattress is designed with Tally Latex to aid in recovery and encourage a deeper, more restful sleep. The support layers are designed to help keep his spine in alignment and reduce soreness. TrueSleep placed the mattress on a BedTech BT6500 adjustable base with functions including zero gravity, lumbar support and massage.

Kenneth Walker III leads all of college football in rushing with with 913 rushing yards; 121 more than second place. As things stand Sunday, former Heisman trophy winner Robert Griffin III plans on voting for Walker for the Heisman Trophy. If Walker III wins, he would bring the Heisman Trophy home to East Lansing for the first time In school history. Before Walker III, Vegas had the odds of them winning the National Championships at 10,000 to 1. Now, the AP poll has the Team ranked 9th.

True Sleep Mattress Store believes creating an individualized sleep system with a base, mattress, pillows and sheets that work together will give people the best night's sleep. (PRNewsfoto/TrueSleep Mattress Store)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TrueSleep Mattress Store