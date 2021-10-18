Advanced Container Technologies Announces New "Store 'n Seal Bags"

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), unveiled a new line of premium quality packaging, called "Store 'n Seal Bags." These bags are ideal for vegetables, lettuce, leafy greens, and even cannabis. They utilize commercial grade plastic and are odor-proof, leak-proof, and water-tight.

Store 'n Seal Bags feature thick 5ml plastic with a resealable zipper across the top. Each bag will hold up to 2 lbs of product.

ACTX is offering two varieties of the bags: A silver bag with a see-through window; and a black-out bag.

The new product fits perfectly in the company's portfolio of products for the food and agriculture industries. ACTX now provides a single-point solution for grocers, growers, restaurants, and retailers, by offering a wide range of products and services, including packaging, lighting, controlled-environment cultivation systems, nutrients, branding and customization services, and distribution networks to get the product into stores.

The company's 3-part mission is to revolutionize the agriculture industry by enabling the growing of clean, healthy produce and crops where it is needed most; eliminating lengthy, unreliable and environmentally damaging supply chains; and reducing food contamination caused by runoffs or chemicals.

The company is an exclusive distributor of GrowPods - transportable, scalable micro-farms that can eliminate the need for pesticides, herbicides, pathogens and harmful chemicals so that farmers can grow ultra-pure, contaminant-free cash crops, and robust "Super Foods."

ACTX is on a rapid growth trajectory and recently announced its year-over-year revenues, which showed an increase of 209% increase over the prior period.

Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, will be at the MJBizConference in Las Vegas, October 20-22, and will be taking meetings with customers, prospects, and vendors. If you would like to schedule a meeting, contact the company through its website.

