Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay Expands to Two New Las Vegas Locations

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Chef Bobby Flay and Caesars Entertainment today announced plans to expand Flay's fast-casual brand, Bobby's Burgers, to two new locations on the Las Vegas Strip at Harrah's Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas. Bobby's Burgers is inspired by Flay's love of the grill and the traditional burger, fries and shake combo.

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment Inc.)

**For high-res photos, click here**

"Since the opening of our first Las Vegas location at Caesars Palace back in May, we've seen an incredible response to Bobby's Burgers and my twist on the American classic," said Flay. "Now guests can also enjoy one of my burgers at Harrah's or just beneath the Eiffel Tower replica at Paris, with both center-Strip locations easily accessible and serving up some of the best bites in town."

"Bobby Flay has been an incredible partner to Caesars for nearly 20 years, and with the success of his two most recent concepts—Amalfi and Bobby's Burgers—we were inclined to find additional opportunities for our guests to experience his food," said Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney. "Guests of Harrah's and Paris are going to be blown away by the flavors Bobby is able to inject into his recipes and the hand-crafting that goes into each menu item—especially my personal favorite, the cookies and cream milkshake."

When Flay is done working in the kitchens of his fine dining restaurants, he craves just one thing: a burger. That love for American cuisine can be found on the menu at Bobby's Burgers. Not only will guests see an array of flavors represented, but Bobby's Burgers also focuses on high-quality, made-to-order recipes at approachable prices.

The menu at the two new locations features Flay's original recipes including signature burgers, fries with delicious sauces and creamy milkshakes. On the carefully curated menu, guests will find classic flavors as well as burgers with a twist. Guests looking for traditional burgers with unique flavors can indulge in the Crunchburger, topped with bacon, American cheese and potato chips; or the Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger, topped with blue cheese sauce and bacon. Guests can also opt to try burgers without beef, including Bobby's Veggie Burger with barbecue mushrooms, chickpeas, quinoa, lettuce and tomato. Additionally, the Harrah's location will offer breakfast options on their menu.

Other highlights include:

Side options such as French fries, fries with toppings such as cheese and bacon, sweet potato fries and buttermilk onion rings

A variety of dipping sauces, including ranch, honey mustard-horseradish for the traditionalists or Bobby's special sauce for the adventurous

Milkshake flavors including vanilla bean, dark chocolate, cookies + cream, strawberry and pistachio

A selection of refreshments and ice-cold beers make for perfect pairings

Bobby's Burgers at Harrah's Las Vegas is slated to open by December 2021 and will be located in Fulton Street Food Hall. Bobby's Burgers at Paris Las Vegas is anticipated to open March 2022 and will be located in the Le Boulevard area, adjacent to the coming-soon Nobu Restaurant & Lounge.

About Harrah's Las Vegas

Harrah's Las Vegas is a welcoming resort where guests can break away from their daily routine in a playful atmosphere. The resort offers more than 2,500 renovated hotel rooms and suites with bold purple and blue hues that complement the cream-colored décor, dark wood accents and contemporary fixtures. Harrah's Las Vegas features 87,000 square feet of casino space, a modern Race & Sports Book offering both live gaming and sports betting, and more than 25,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Six restaurants encompass everything from PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro, to the chef-driven Fulton Street Food Hall, to the upscale setting of Ruth's Chris Steak House, a romantic venue with breathtaking views of The Strip. Harrah's outdoor bar, Carnaval Court, brings high energy to the Las Vegas Strip with live music and some of the world's top flair bartenders who juggle and pour to perfection. A wide variety of entertainment options include the first-ever solo residency from Donny Osmond, as well as AGT's Tape Face, Menopause the Musical, X Country and "An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert" beginning this fall. Harrah's Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit harrahslasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Harrah's Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

About Paris Las Vegas:

Paris Las Vegas brings the passion and sophistication of the City of Light to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, transporting guests to Europe's most romantic city. Distinctive for its dramatic 46-story replica Eiffel Tower with a free, nightly light show and authentic architectural reproductions, Paris Las Vegas features more than 2,900 recently renovated guest rooms and suites, including Burgundy Rooms. Additionally, the resort offers an 85,000-square-foot casino; the two-acre Pool á París; Las Vegas' first rooftop bar and grill, BEER PARK, spanning 10,000 square feet; Voie Spa & Salon; two wedding chapels; unique French retail shopping located along the resort's Le Boulevard District and the opulent nightlife venue Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. Restaurants include a distinctive array of fine cuisine such as Chef Joho's acclaimed Eiffel Tower Restaurant, French-bistro Mon Ami Gabi, internationally-renowned Gordon Ramsay Steak and quick service restaurant Brioche by Guy Savoy. Paris Las Vegas will soon be home to Lisa Vanderpump's second Las Vegas venue, Vanderpump à Paris, and an all-new Nobu restaurant and lounge. Paris Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit parislasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Paris Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

###

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.