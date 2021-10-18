Lazydays RV Announces Plans to Open Omaha Dealership

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays, The RV Authority®, announces that it will greenfield a dealership in Council Bluffs, Iowa to serve the Omaha, NE metropolitan area. The Company expects the new dealership to open for business in the fourth quarter of 2022. The dealership will be branded Lazydays RV of Omaha.

"We are very excited to bring the Lazydays brand and its Best-in-Class Customer Experience and Service Excellence to Iowa and Nebraska. Expanding our sales and service footprint in this market continues our geographic expansion strategy," commented William P. Murnane, Lazydays Chairman and CEO. "Omaha is a strong RV market approaching one million residents with a large community of outdoor enthusiasts," stated Murnane.

Lazydays RV of Omaha brands will include Grand Design, Thor Motor Coach, Forest River, and Coachmen, along with Pre-Owned RVs. In addition, the dealership will have 20 service bays, a collision center and an RV parts and accessories store.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisition of its recently acquired dealerships in Elkhart, Indiana, Burns Harbor, Indiana, Marysville, Tennessee, Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and its greenfield start-ups near Houston, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, Monticello, Minnesota, and near Omaha, Nebraska; and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

