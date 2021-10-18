Marathon Health Unveils First-of-its-Kind Virtual Primary Healthcare

WINOOSKI, Vt. and INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, an employer health provider, announces the launch of a first-of-its-kind virtual primary care solution called Marathon Health Anywhere. The program leverages dedicated care teams and remote monitoring tools to ensure that companies can provide high-quality, advanced primary care to all employees — no matter where they live.

Marathon Health is lighting the way to better health by partnering with employers to offer onsite, Network and virtual health centers in 42 states, resulting in healthier employees and financial savings. (PRNewsfoto/Marathon Health)

"Attracting and retaining top talent is the No. 1 priority for today's employers," said Jeff Wells, MD, CEO and co-founder of Marathon Health. "One way to do that is by leading with culture, supported by a total rewards package including access to convenient, high value primary care. Until today, remote workforces were unable to benefit from valuable employee health centers. We're thrilled with the increased access that Anywhere delivers and are excited to introduce this new program to employers nationwide."

Marathon Health launched in 2005 to provide onsite and Network health centers for employers and is focused on delivering four things: a superior patient experience, convenient access, healthier outcomes and financial savings. The launch of Anywhere puts Marathon Health in a category of its own as the only employer health partner to provide multiple employer health solutions, giving more access to dedicated care teams.

Today's virtual healthcare solutions often focus on one-time, sick visits or urgent care visits. While convenient, they aren't getting patients healthier. Marathon Health Anywhere is different because its care teams are focused on building trusted relationships and motivating employees to get and stay healthy. Anywhere includes care coordination services; remote patient monitoring programs; and a concierge, white-glove program to deliver a healthcare experience patients have never experienced.

"We've partnered with Marathon Health since 2012," says Franck LaBiche, Human Resources Director for Laitram. "We are very excited for the opportunity to bring the high quality, Marathon Health method of healthcare to all Laitram employees and their family members spread out across the country [with Anywhere]. The ability to further reduce barriers to access and offer high quality relationship-based primary care to all our employees, particularly behavioral health — which is difficult for many to access — is a solution we are looking forward to providing."

The Anywhere patient will see the same care team members during each visit, unlike telehealth solutions offered by other providers where patients see a different doctor or registered nurse each time. The Anywhere collaborative care team includes physicians, concierge care coordinators, registered nurse health coaches, behavioral health counselors for mental health issues, a member relations team and engagement specialists. The team gets to know the patient, collaborates and provides personalized care.

A concierge care coordinator acts as a champion for the patient and helps guide them on their healthcare journey. They can discuss medications, educate the patient on their conditions, answer questions about their benefits or referrals and assist them in finding quality specialty care at the best cost. The concierge care coordinator helps take virtual care from transactional to personal.

Anywhere patients are also provided with kits of medical equipment that make the most out of their virtual physical assessment visits. For example, if a patient has chronic conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure, they will receive a Bluetooth-enabled glucometer, a blood pressure cuff and a digital scale that automatically load data into the Marathon Health system. Patients don't have to log their readings and doctors get much more information than they normally would. That enables them to make more fully informed decisions on medication dosages and other aspects of patient care.

"Traditional virtual healthcare is limited to addressing only one of today's big challenges – convenience," said Dr. Wells. "But a comprehensive, virtual healthcare program like Anywhere builds on the convenience factor and expands to tackle chronic condition management with a focus on proven behavior change techniques, and guidance to high value service providers delivering higher quality and lower costs."

On average, Marathon Health clients see a savings of $2,000 annually for each engaged employee. Marathon Health has a more than 65 percent engagement rate with at-risk employees with chronic conditions.

The company will be hosting a webinar on October 28 to offer more information about Marathon Health Anywhere. Interested employers can sign up here.

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health partners with employers to deliver a healthcare experience that's convenient and focused on driving real behavior change, resulting in better health outcomes and financial savings. Employees have access to onsite, Network and virtual health centers that focus on an advanced primary care model. Marathon Health was named Best in KLAS 2021 and 2020 for its excellence in Worksite Health Services. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Shepherd, 317-442-1674, Kate@KateShepherdCommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marathon Health